Hospitality Properties sees Spirit MTA deal adding to FFO/share in 2020

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) sees the deal to acquire 774 retail net lease properties from Spirit MTA REIT's (NYSE:SMTA) and Spirit Capital (NYSE:SRC) adding to annualized normal FFO per share in 2020.

Acquisition diversifies HPT's tenant concentration; tenants that span 22 different industries and 164 brands.

Portfolio has a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.6 years, a weighted average property level rent coverage of 2.68x and annual cash rent of $172M as of March 31, 2019.

Acquisition excludes SMTA's assets leased to certain bankrupt tenants

Portfolio is 98% occupied.

Increases number of HPT properties to 1,280 properties from 506.

HPT plans to sell ~$500M of the acquired assets and ~$300M of hotel and other assets after the close in order to reduce its debt levels to ~6.0 times adjusted EBTIDA for real estate.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.