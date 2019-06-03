Sierra up 10% on positive SRA737 data

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) holds an analyst and investor event featuring distinguished oncologists Professor Johann de Bono and Dr. Rebecca Kristeleit, to discuss clinical findings and possible next steps for its oral, highly selective Chk1 inhibitor, SRA737.

Sierra reported positive preliminary clinical data from its two Phase 1/2 studies of SRA737, as monotherapy and as SRA737+LDG (low dose gemcitabine), at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago.

Anti-cancer activity was demonstrated across multiple indications and genetic contexts, with SRA737+LDG specifically achieving a notable 30% response rate in anogenital cancer patients.

Additionally, subjects whose tumors harbored FA/BRCA gene network mutations displayed favorable outcomes, including an Overall Response Rate = 25% and Disease Control Rate = 81%.

Regulatory clarity for Sierra's lead asset momelotinib is anticipated in the near-term.