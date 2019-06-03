Big Lots -5% after BAML turns bearish

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to an Underperform rating from Buy in a two-notch lowering.

"We believe that the company's outlook for the rest of the year may be too optimistic and could be due for additional cuts," warns the BAML analyst team.

The firm drops its price target to $23 from $45 on its view the stock will continue to struggle until consistent improvement in earnings growth is demonstrated.