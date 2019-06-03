Sanofi's isatuximab shows positive effect in late-stage MM study; shares up 1% premarket

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ICARIA-MM, evaluating Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) isatuximab, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, combined with Celgene's Pomalyst (pomalidomide) and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at ASCO in Chicago.

The isatuximab combo increased progression-free survival (PFS) by five months compared to pomalidomide and dexamethasone alone with 40% less risk of cancer progression or death. It also demonstrated a superior objective response rate (ORR), 60% vs. 35% (p<0.0001).

The company's European marketing application is currently under EMA review.

Shares are up 1% premarket on light volume.

