Ashford to buy Remington's hotel management business for $275M

Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC) say the deal will increase its total enterprise value to $600M and will immediately add to adjusted net income per share.

Purchase price will be payable by the issuance of $275M of a new series D convertible preferred stock.

Based on 2018 financial results, the acquisition equates to 11.8x adjusted EBITDA, which compares to an average of 16.5x for recent comparable transactions.

Remington Holdings' hotel management business currently provides services for both Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).