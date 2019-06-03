Macau revenue growth called a 'modest surprise'

Nomura Instinet's Harry Curtis weighs in on the +1.8% pace of Macau GGR growth in May.

"Positive growth, in light of a softening economic pace in China, is a modest positive surprise. Rhetoric around the trade dispute has worsened so continued growth in Macau, even if modest, should show the underlying strength in mass demand now that junket GGR is solidly negative," says Curtis.

On the positive side, the Macau sector is cruising toward a period of easier monthly GGR comparisons.