Cheniere Energy hikes production guidance, issues FID for Sabine Pass Train 6

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) says it is raising its annual run-rate production guidance to 4.7M-5M mt/train from 4.4M-4.9M mt/train previously, citing the impact of production and maintenance optimization and debottlenecking at the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi projects.

As a result, LNG raises its guidance for adjusted EBITDA to $5.2B-$5.6B and for distributable cash flow per share to $8.40-$9.60, and authorizes a $1B stock buyback program over three years.

Also, Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP) announces a final investment decision for Train 6 of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project in Louisiana and has told the Bechtel engineering group to proceed with construction.