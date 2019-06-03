MNKD, CLDX among premarket gainers

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) +94% on positive GEN-009 data in cancer patients.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) +26% as Infineon to buy in deal valued at €9B.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) +24% on manufacturing deal for ONS-5010.

KBS Fashion (NASDAQ:KBSF) +18% on Q1 results.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) +18% on positive topline data second pivotal Phase 3 trial of IV tramadol in the management of postoperative pain.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) +14% on being bought by J.P. Morgan infrastructure fund for $68.25/share.

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) +12% on MUSE deal in Greater China.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) +9% on positive SRA737 data.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEMKT:PTN) +6% .

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) +6% as Afrezza inhalation powder approved in Brazil.

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) +5% .

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) +6% on presented results from the CDX-3379 clinical program.