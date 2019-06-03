Global tensions boost gold to nine-week highs; gold miners gain

Gold prices power to nine-week highs in early morning trade, after last week's global stock market selloff and as U.S. stock futures point to a lower open; Comex gold +0.7% to $1,319.80/oz.

Gold is finally behaving like a safe haven "after the trade war escalation led to a code red for global growth," says Oanda analyst Edward Moya.

"Safe haven buyers are coming back to gold again due to tariff talks," says Sharps Pixley CEO Ross Norman. "Gold has also cruised pretty seamlessly across important levels such as $1,293 and $1,300."

In pre-market trade: DRD +10.3% , HL +4.6% , AUY +3.5% , AU +2.7% , GFI +2.7% , IAG +2.4% , GOLD +1.9% , HMY +1.7% , SAND +1.6% , NEM +1.3% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GGN, DUST, IAU, AGQ, SIL, PHYS, USLV, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, ZSL, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, GLDI, OUNZ, SLVP, DSLV, RING, DZZ, DGL