Facebook pushed for Irish tax breaks to offset EU increases - report

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) lobbied for tax breaks in Ireland in order to offset what it expected would be millions of euro worth of additional taxes from other EU countries, the Irish Times reports.

France and Austria so far have pressed for a 3% tax on certain digital revenues of multinational corporations, moves in response to criticism over the low tax rates levied on those companies.

Facebook explored “whether payment of national digital sales taxes in some jurisdictions through its Irish subsidiary could be offset against Irish tax," according to the report.