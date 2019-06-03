Amgen up 4% on AMG 510 data

Amgen (AMGN +3.7% ) is up in early trade on heels of positive, but not overwhelming, data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating KRAS inhibitor AMG 510 in patient with locally-advanced or metastatic KRASG12C -mutant solid tumors. The results were presented at ASCO in Chicago.

In 10 evaluable patients, five showed partial responses (50% response rate) while four experienced stable cancer implying a 90% (n=9/10) disease control rate.

The safety profile was favorable.

The company will host a webcast this evening at 7:30 pm ET to discuss the data presented during the conference.

