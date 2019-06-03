i3 Verticals acquires Pace Payment Systems for ~$53M

i3 Verticals (IIIV +4.6% ) acquired Pace Payment Systems, for ~$52.7M; additionally, Pace Payment Systems may potentially earn up to an $20M as milestone payment.

Pace markets, distributes and sells payment processing products (including software products) and services, primarily through integrated partnerships in the Public Sector and Education verticals. Pace processed $1.1B of charge volume in 2018.

The Company revised outlook, incorporating the Pace acquisition and expects adjusted net revenue of ~$132M - $138M, with adjusted EBITDA between $37M - $40M and adj. EPS of $0.80 - $0.85

Press Release