Stocks turn mixed, but Alphabet drags on communication sector

Stocks are now mixed after opening slightly lower, despite disappointing manufacturing data out of Europe and Asia combined with China's latest rhetoric blaming the U.S. for the setback in trade talks; Dow +0.2% , S&P -0.2% and Nasdaq -0.6% .

European markets are beginning to edge higher, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.2% and Germany's DAX now flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

In the U.S., health care ( +0.8% ), energy ( +0.8% ) and information technology ( +0.6% ) lead the early sector standings, but communication services ( -1.4% ) are lower as the DoJ reportedly prepares an antitrust investigation of Google ( -6.5% ).

Investors continue to seek safety in U.S. Treasurys, pushing the two-year yield 5 bps lower to 1.89% and the 10-year note down 3 bps to 2.11%; U.S. dollar index -0.2% to 97.60.