Pebblebrook sells Amarano Burbank hotel

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB -1.6% ) executes a contract to sell the 132-room Hotel Amarano Burbank in Los Angeles for ~$72.9M.

Sale price reflects a 15.8x EBITDA multiple and a 5.7% net operating income capitalization rate (after an assumed annual capital reserve of 4.0% of total hotel revenue) based on the hotel's operating performance for 2018.

Targets completing sale in Q3.

Regarding progress in its strategic redevelopment plan, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts will become the third-party operator of Pebblebrook's Mason & Rook Hotel and Donovan Hotel, both in Washington, DC, on July 1, 2019.

After a property renovation and improvement program to be completed by early 2020, Mason & Rook will become Viceroy Hotel Washington, DC.

Pebblebrook plans to reconcept, redevelop, and relaunch the Donovan Hotel in 2020 as part of the "Unofficial Z Collection."