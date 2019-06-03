ATI sells industrial forging operations for $37M

Allegheny Technologies (ATI +0.8% ) has agreed to sell two non-core forging facilities to Wynnchurch Capital, LLC for $37M in cash.

The facilities are located in Portland, IN and Lebanon, KY, are part of ATI’s High Performance Materials & Components segment. Sales from these two forging facilities in 2018 were $86M.

The sale proceeds from this transaction will be used to further ATI’s capital deployment priorities.

ATI’s 2Q19 results will include an ~$7M loss on this transaction, which is expected close during 2Q19.