ATI sells industrial forging operations for $37M

Allegheny Technologies (ATI +0.8%) has agreed to sell two non-core forging facilities to Wynnchurch Capital, LLC for $37M in cash.
The facilities are located in Portland, IN and Lebanon, KY, are part of ATI’s High Performance Materials & Components segment. Sales from these two forging facilities in 2018 were $86M.
The sale proceeds from this transaction will be used to further ATI’s capital deployment priorities.
ATI’s 2Q19 results will include an ~$7M loss on this transaction, which is expected close during 2Q19.
