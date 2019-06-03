JBT acquires Prime Equipment Group for $65M

JBT Corporation (JBT +0.6% ) acquired Prime Equipment Group, a manufacturer of turnkey primary and water re-use solutions to the poultry industry, for $65M.

Additionally, completed previously announced acquisition of Proseal UK Limited for a deal value of $280M.

Prime generated annual revenue of ~$45M and is primarily concentrated in the US.

In 2019, the acquisitions are expected to add revenue of $80M - $85M, to be dilutive to EPS by ($0.15) – ($0.25), and accretive to adj. EPS by $0.05 – $0.10.

For 2Q 2019, expects EPS will be diluted by ~($0.10), while adj.EPS EPS will be diluted by ($0.01) – ($0.02).

In 2020, the acquisitions are expected to collectively contribute $140M - $150M in revenue, and to be accretive to earnings