Illinois gaming hits hyperspeed

The gambling expansion bill passed over the weekend by the Illinois legislature authorizes six new casinos, sports betting and slots at O'Hare and Midway as well as truck stops. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign the bill shortly.

Union Gaming's John DeCree says slot suppliers are a key beneficiary of the new legislation given the sheer magnitude of newly authorized gaming positions, calling out Churchill Downs CHDN (CHDN +1.4% ) is an obvious beneficiary with its Arlington Park racetrack and sports betting across its OTB network in the state.