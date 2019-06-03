China rigging 5G test to discredit Huawei rivals - report

China is rigging a security test of 5G equipment in order to favor Huawei and discredit the company's key rivals, according to allegations reported in the Telegraph.

UK officials and industry sources says China is feeding 5G testers with vulnerabilities that its secret state hackers discovered in equipment from rivals Nokia (NOK -0.7% ) and Ericsson (ERIC -0.8% ) -- in order to ensure that the test results found the rival gear was insecure.

The paper's sources are suggesting that China is looking to undermine warnings that British intelligence is offering about Huawei.