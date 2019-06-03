Entergy shuts down Pilgrim nuclear plant in transition to pure-play utility

Entergy's (ETR -0.1% ) Pilgrim nuclear power plant in Massachusetts shuts down permanently after 47 years in service as the company moves closer to exiting the merchant power business.

The closing leaves Seabrook in New Hampshire and and Millstone in Connecticut as New England's only commercial nuclear plants remaining in operation.

ETR says its own remaining operating nuclear power facilities merchant power markets - Indian Point Unit 2 and Unit 3 in New York, and Palisades Power Plant in Michigan - are scheduled to shut down in 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively.