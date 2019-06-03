AMC Networks +2.5% as Imperial sees lack of growth priced in

Imperial Capital has upgraded AMC Networks (AMCX +2.5% ) to In-line based on valuation after its 2019 declines.

A drop of 15% since the firm downgraded in January means that a lack of operating income growth is priced in, analyst David Miller says. He also adds that the network's upfront announcement of a third Walking Dead series "essentially got lost in the shuffle" and wanted to make sure investors were aware of that, and 2020 plans for Walking Dead theatrical films. (h/t Bloomberg)

He's keeping a $53 price target, vs. a current price of $54.08.

Seeking Alpha authors tend to be bullish on the stock, vs. a Quant rating of Neutral and sell-side consensus of Hold.