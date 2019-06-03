Strike action threatened at Buenaventura's Orcopampa mine in Peru

Buenaventura (BVN +0.7% ) is threatened with a strike by community leaders in Peru's Chilcaymarca province following the company's decision to eliminate 40 workers from its Orcopampa silver-gold operation.

BVN says it was forced to fire workers because gold and silver reserves as well as production at Orcopampa have declined, with gold output plunging 85% Y/Y and silver production plummeting by 96%; the company's total gold production fell 22% Y/Y during Q1.

BVN also says it plans to keep only essential personnel at the mine and dismiss external contractors, focusing the rest of this year on an exploration campaign in the area.