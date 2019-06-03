Apple's comments needed on Spotify charge - EU

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says she is seeking feedback from Apple (AAPL +1.3% ) regarding Spotify's (SPOT -2.4% ) antitrust complaint.

Vestager: “We are looking into that and we have been asking questions around in that market but of course also Apple themselves, for them to answer the allegations. And when they come back, we will know more.”

Spotify says Apple Music unfairly limits its streaming competitors and complains about the App Store's 30% fee for apps using the in-app purchase system.

Apple says Spotify wants the benefits of a free app without being free.