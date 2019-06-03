Novartis up 2% on updated capmatinib data

Novartis (NVS +2% ) perks up on below-average volume on the heels of positive data presented at ASCO on lung cancer candidate capmatinib.

Results from a Phase 2 study, GEOMETRY mono-1, evaluating the MET inhibitor in patients with locally advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that harbor a MET exon-14-skipping mutation showed a treatment effect. In a cohort of treatment-naive patients, the overall response rate (ORR) was 68% (n=19/28). The ORR in a cohort of previously treated subjects was 41% (n=28/69). Median duration of responses were 11.1 months and 9.7 months, respectively.

On the safety front, the most frequent adverse events (occurred in 84% of treated patients), were peripheral edema (42%), nausea (33%), creatinine (biomarker for kidney function) increase (20%), vomiting (19%), fatigue (14%), decreased appetite (13%) and diarrhea (11%). 36% of patients experienced a serious or life-threatening (4.5%) adverse event.

MET-positive NSCLC, an aggressive form of the cancer, represents ~3-4% of total NSCLC cases.

Discussions with global regulatory authorities are in process.

#ASCO19