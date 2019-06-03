Guidewire Software Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $155.23M (+10.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gwre has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.