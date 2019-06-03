Salesforce.com Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.68B (+22.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, crm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 19 downward.

