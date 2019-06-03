Donaldson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+17.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $745.05M (+6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dci has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.