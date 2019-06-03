Vical announces a reverse merger with Brickell

Vical slips (VICL -13.1% ) as the company announces to merge with Brickell Biotech and create a pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies primarily for dermatological disorders.

Brickell’s lead candidate, sofpironium bromide, is a Phase 3-ready topical soft anticholinergic intended for axillary hyperhidrosis.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company would operate under the name, Brickell Biotech, and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under a new ticker symbol still to be determined

Under the terms of the Merger, existing Brickell stockholders will own 60% of the combined company and Vical will own remaining 40%.

The Merger is anticipated to close in Q3 2019.

NovaQuest Capital has committed up to $25M for near-term research and development funding to Brickell