Eni strikes oil again offshore Angola

Eni (E +3.1% ) announces its fifth oil discovery in the past year from Angola's deepwater Block 15.

Eni says the discovery occurred at the Agidigbo prospect near its existing West Hub development, with post-drill results indicating 300M-400M barrels of light oil in place.

The area's five discoveries combined contain as much as 1.8B barrels of light oil in place with possible upside.

Eni is operator of Block 15 and owns a 36.8% stake, with an equal portion held by Angola's Sonangol P&P.