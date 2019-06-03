GM, Fiat disclose buying regulatory credits from Tesla

General Motors (GM +0.6%) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +1%) disclosed that they reached agreements to buy federal greenhouse gas credits from Tesla (TSLA -1.6%), according to filings unearthed by Bloomberg.
GM says it's hedging against "future regulatory uncertainties" with the emissions credits, a likely reference to the 2020 election.
"While sales of those models have put GM in a position where it doesn’t need extra credits today, demand for its battery-powered vehicles are dwarfed by its gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs," notes Bloomberg's Miles Weiss and David Welch.
Financial terms weren't disclosed.
Tesla sold ~$420M in regulatory credits last year.
