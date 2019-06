SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (NYSE:EMTL) - $0.1782. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.37%.

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR) - $0.0854. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.20%.

SPDR Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) - $0.0764. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.88%.

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) - $0.1969. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.77%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) - $0.0229. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.29%.

SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) - $0.3228. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.42%.

SPDR Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) - $0.1145. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.18%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) - $0.5080. 30-Day SEC Yield of 6.05%.

Payable June 07; for shareholders of record June 04; ex-div June 03. 30-Day SEC yield as of May 30.