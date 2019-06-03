BP confirms sale of Egypt Gulf of Suez blocks to Dubai company

BP (BP +1% ) agrees to sell its Gulf of Suez oil concessions to Dubai-based Dragon Oil (OTCPK:DRAGF) for an undisclosed amount; earlier speculation had flagged a deal of at least $600M.

The sale comes as BP focuses its operations on Egypt's offshore gas reserves, having launched the Giza/Fayoum field in the West Nile Delta which is expected to produce ~60K boe/day.

BP says Egypt remains a core growth and investment region for the company, noting it has invested $12B there in the last four years and plans to spend another $3B over the next two years.