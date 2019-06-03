Nektar up 12% on positive bempegaldesleukin data

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR +12.3% ) is up on average volume in response to encouraging data on bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214) presented at ASCO.

Month 12 follow-up results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, PIVOT-02, evaluating the CD122-biased IL-2 pathway agonist in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY +1.8% ) Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with Stage IV (distant metastatic) melanoma in a first-line setting showed a 53% (n=20/38) response rate in evaluable patients, including 13 (34%) complete responders. The disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 74% (n=28/38). Median duration of response was not reached at the time of data cut-off.

On the safety front, The most common treatment-related adverse events were fatigue (65.9%), pyrexia (fever) (61.0%), rash (56.1%), pruritus (itchy skin) (48.8%), nausea (41.5%), influenza-like illness (39.0%), arthralgia (joint pain) (36.6%), chills (34.1%) and myalgia (muscle pain) (31.7%). 14.6% (n=6/41) of treated patients experienced a serious or life-threatening adverse event. The discontinuation rate was 9.8% (n=4/41).

A Phase 3 study assessing bempegaldesleukin + nivolumab compared to nivolumab alone in first-line melanoma is currently recruiting patients as is a Phase 2 in first-line metastatic urothelial cancer.

