Cantel Medical Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $227.55M (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CMD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.