Tiffany Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (-11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tif has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.