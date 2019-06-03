Fiat surprises with May U.S. sales gain

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +1% ) topped estimates with a 2.9% gain in U.S. unit sales for May to over 218K.

Ram brand sales were up 29% during the month, driven higher by strong months for the Ram P/U and Grand Cherokee. The new Gladiator pickup contributed over 2.5K units to the sales tally.

"On a year-over-year basis we have increased our average transaction prices by more than $3,000 a vehicle and still managed some notable sales increases," says FCA U.S. sales chief Reid Bigland.