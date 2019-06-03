Cheniere, Apache sign natural gas supply deal

Apache (APA +1.9% ) says it will sell 140K MMBtu/day of natural gas to Cheniere Energy's (LNG +2.7% ) Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage 3 to be used in marketing 850K mt/year of LNG.

Cheniere will market the liquefied natural gas overseas while APA will receive an LNG price minus a fixed liquefaction fee and other costs.

Corpus Christi Stage 3 is being developed to include up to seven midscale liquefaction trains with a total expected nominal production capacity of 9.5M mt/year.

Separately, Cheniere said it made a final investment decision to build a sixth production train at its Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana and raised its total company-wide production guidance.