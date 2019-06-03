Invesco declares monthly distributions

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) - $0.0500.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) - $0.0535.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) - $0.0516.
Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) - $0.0210.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) - $0.0516.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) - $0.0506.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) - $0.0588.
Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) - $0.0964.
Payable June 28; for shareholders of record June 14; ex-div June 13.
