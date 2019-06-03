Dividend News

Invesco declares monthly distributions

|About: Invesco Value Municipal... (IIM)|By:, SA News Editor

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) - $0.0500.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust  (NYSE:VPV) - $0.0535.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) - $0.0516.

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) - $0.0210.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) - $0.0516.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) - $0.0506.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) - $0.0588.

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) - $0.0964.

Payable June 28; for shareholders of record June 14; ex-div June 13.

