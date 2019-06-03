Bluebird's gene therapy conditionally OK'd in Europe for blood disorder; shares up 3%

The European Commission conditionally approves bluebird bio's (BLUE +2.8% ) gene therapy ZYNTEGLO (autologous CD34+ cells encoding βA-T87Q-globin gene) for the treatment of patients at least 12 years old with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia who do not have a β0/β0 genotype, for whom hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is appropriate but a human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched HSCT donor is not available.

Beta thalassemia is an inherited disorder characterized by the insufficient production of hemoglobin. Sufferers are anemic due to the low level of red blood cells.

The approval is conditional because it was based on less data under PRIME status (akin to Breakthrough Therapy in the U.S.). Two Phase 3 trials and a long-term follow-up study are ongoing.