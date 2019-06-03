Navistar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Navistar (NYSE:NAV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.7B (+11.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nav has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.