Pivotal Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $184.12M (+18.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, pvtl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.