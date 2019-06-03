Minnesota court rules Enbridge Line 3 environmental review inadequate

Enbridge (ENB -3.9% ) tumbles after the Minnesota Court of Appeals reverses a ruling by the state's Public Utilities Commission on the environmental impact statement for the Line 3 oil pipeline.

The court says the project's EIS, which was approved last year by the PUC, is "inadequate because it didn't address the potential impact of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed."

ENB's Line 3 project calls for the construction of a new pipeline to carry Canadian oil across Minnesota to Superior, Wis., doubling capacity to 760K bbl/day.