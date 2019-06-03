Apple WWDC: Watch gets App Store, iOS goes Dark Mode

iOS 13: Dark mode comes to iOS, app packaging changes changes to be 50% smaller with 60% faster updates, and there's a "Quick Path" swipe type keyboard. Reminders gets predictive (similar to the third-party app Fantastical) to help recommend events to save.

The entire U.S. will get new Maps by the end of the year with "select" other countries getting the rollout next year.

Watch updates: Apple Watch gets a few new faces, Audio Books, Voice memos, and a calculator app that lets you calculate a tip or split a bill.

Apps will be able to run on a Watch independently of a companion iPhone app. The App Store is coming to the wearable for direct installs.

The streaming audio API addition is interesting in the face of Spotify's (SPOT -1.6% ) EU antitrust challenge with SPOT upset it couldn't access the API.

In health, activity trends will show more data than the monthly view. "Hearing health" will warn you if your environment is too loud. A new Cycle tracker is coming to Watch and the Health app with fertility tracking and notifications.

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) WWDC 2019 kicks off with the keynote streaming here.

Post will be updated with the latest announcements at the top.