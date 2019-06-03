Eyes on clothing stocks after share price wipeout

J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) fell 73% in May, but as Mitch Nolen points out the the carnage across apparel store stocks was widespread.

Names in the sector that fell off by more than 25% per Nolen include Christopher & Banks (CBK -0.6% ), Destination Maternity (DEST -3.8% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -2.7% ), Tilly's (TLYS +2.8% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD +10.5% ), Lands' End (LE -3.2% ), Gap (GPS +1.3% ) and Citi Trends (CTRN +2.8% ).