Eyes on clothing stocks after share price wipeout

J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) fell 73% in May, but as Mitch Nolen points out the the carnage across apparel store stocks was widespread.
Names in the sector that fell off by more than 25% per Nolen include Christopher & Banks (CBK -0.6%), Destination Maternity (DEST -3.8%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -2.7%), Tilly's (TLYS +2.8%), Tailored Brands (TLRD +10.5%), Lands' End (LE -3.2%), Gap (GPS +1.3%) and Citi Trends (CTRN +2.8%).
Seeking Alpha author BOOX Research also has its eyes on the sector, calling L Brands (LB +0.6%), Gap and Hanesbrands (HBI +0.8%) interesting value picks at face value with attractive dividend yields. "L Brands with a P/E multiple of 9.9x, 0.5x price to sales, EV/EBITDA 6.3X, and a dividend yield at 8% (5.3% forward yield given recent cut) should pop up on many radars," notes BOOX.
