Citi, BofA take dimmer view of Q2, Q3 corporate profits

Citigroup and Bank of America each cut their 2019 earnings estimate by $2 per share, saying that under a worst-case scenario, rising trade tensions could lead to a recession.

Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S. equity strategist at Citi, cut his 2019 estimate for S&P 500 companies to $170 a share, while Savita, Subramanian, head of the U.S. equity strategy team at BofA, cut her estimate to $166.

“Globalization has benefited S&P 500 margins for decades, and protectionism coupled with rising wages/input costs, pose risks to peak margins,” Subramanian wrote in a note.

With earnings at S&P 500 companies getting close close to declining in Q1, analysts expect roughly flat earnings growth in Q2 and Q3.

So more uncertainty makes the outlook a bit dicier.

“Investors have been asking us about downside risk versus upside potential, which is different from late April when complacency was evident,” wrote Levkovich.

“In the course of a typical 10% correction, one could envision a dip to 2,650 from the recent high of 2,945. And with upside appreciation potential of 3,000 by mid-2020, the market is getting intriguing," he added.