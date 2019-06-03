Clovis up 1% on new Rubraca data

Clovis Oncology (CLVS +1.2% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of new Rubraca (rucaparib) data that was presented at ASCO in Chicago.

Updated results from the Phase 3 ARIEL3 trial showed a similar safety profile that was previously reported based on a data cut-off of April 15, 2017. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) of any grade were nausea (76%), asthenia (physical weakness)/fatigue (71%), dysgeusia (loss of taste sensation) (40%) and anemia/decreased hemoglobin (39%). The most common grade ≥3 (serious/life-threatening) TEAEs were anemia/decreased hemoglobin (22%) and alanine/aspartate aminotransferase increase (biomarkers of liver stress) (10%).

Updated data from the Phase 2 TRITON2 study assessing Rubraca in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer showed an objective response rate (ORR) of 50% (n=5/10) in those with a germline or somatic BRCA1/2 mutation (RECIST/PCWG3 criteria).

Up-to-date results from TRITON2 will be presented at a medical conference in H2.

