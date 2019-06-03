Boeing CEO sees MAX jets back in the air by year's end but offers no timeline

Boeing's (BA -1.7% ) 737 MAX jets likely will get the green light to fly again by the end of this year, CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC, while declining to provide a specific timetable.

The company is conducting simulated flights with air safety regulators this week and expects to fly the MAX with the Federal Aviation Administration "very soon" afterward to get the grounded plane cleared to return to service, the CEO says.

Boeing will work closely with customers to repair "damaged trust" of the flying public but this "will take time," Muilenberg says.