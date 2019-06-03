Piraeus Bank and Intrum enter into a partnership

Piraeus Bank (OTCPK:BPIRF +5.8% ) entered into a partnership with Intrum for the management of Non Performing Exposures and Real Estate Owned Assets, through assets servicing platform in Greece.

Piraeus Bank’s internal Recovery Banking Unit platform will be transferred to a new servicer company, with 80% stake of the new servicer company held by Intrum and 20% by Piraeus Bank.

The new servicer company will enter into a contract to service the Bank’s existing €27bn NPE portfolio, as well as manage NPE of third parties.

The initial term of the contract will be for ten years, and will be licensed & regulated by the Bank of Greece.

Second servicer company will be formed, with the same shareholder structure that will manage the Bank’s €1bn REOs.

The platform is valued at €410mn with purchase price for Ιntrum’s share at €328M.

The transaction is scheduled to close on 1 October 2019.