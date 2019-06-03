Defense stocks' multiple expansions to continue, Buckingham analyst says

The expansion in multiples of U.S. defense stocks likely will continue, Buckingham analyst Richard Safran says, adding that the threat posed by D.C. politics may be overblown.

Safran says the market may be ignoring macro factors that favor the sector, including continued demand for defense products driving government spending above expectations, a declining 10-year yield making corporate dividends more attractive, and trade fears sparking a flight-to-safety move.

However, the "toxic" political environment and the potential that FY 2020 may begin with a continuing resolution are working against the defense names, Safran says.