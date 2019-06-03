Aduro down 42% on underwhelming data on STING candidate

Aduro Biotech (ADRO -42.2% ) slumps on a 4x surge in volume in response to data presented at ASCO on STING candidate ADU-S100.

Investors are clearly disappointed with interim results from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating the combination of ADU-S100 and collaboration partner Novartis' (NVS +2.4% ) investigational PD-1 inhibitor spartalizumab in patients with solid tumors or lymphomas.

The data are based on 83 patients, 53 who received weekly IV doses of ADU-S100 and 30 who received monthly doses (spartalizumab was administered on day 1).

In the weekly group, there were five responders, three with triple-negative breast cancer (n=3/11) and two with melanoma. Eight TNBC patients were evaluable implying a response rate of 38% (n=3/8). 25 of 35 melanoma patients were evaluable. Nine achieved stable cancer implying a disease control rate of 44% (n=11/25).

In the monthly group, only six patients achieved stable cancer.

Investors are still waiting for STING data that they can get excited about.

