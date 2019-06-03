EastGroup suit settlement to cut FFO by 1-2 cents per share

EastGroup Properties (EGP +0.7%) estimates a mediated resolution of litigation against the company and some of its executive officers will reduce its 2019 net income to common stockholders and FFO per share by 1 cent-2 cents.
Among its business activity in Q2, EastGroup acquired 142K square feet of distribution space in two buildings that were 19% leased at the time of acquisition in April and is currently 56% leased.
The property was acquired for $13M and EGP estimates its total investment in the property, including improvements during the lease-up, will be ~$15M.
In May, sold Altamonte Commerce Center, an eight-building complex containing 186K square feet in Orlando, for $14.9M; will record a gain on the sale in Q2.
