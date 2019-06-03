EastGroup suit settlement to cut FFO by 1-2 cents per share

EastGroup Properties (EGP +0.7% ) estimates a mediated resolution of litigation against the company and some of its executive officers will reduce its 2019 net income to common stockholders and FFO per share by 1 cent-2 cents.

Among its business activity in Q2, EastGroup acquired 142K square feet of distribution space in two buildings that were 19% leased at the time of acquisition in April and is currently 56% leased.